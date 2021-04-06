World watches Wakefield Cathedral as its peregrine falcons approach due date

Video report from ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

A set of falcon eggs nestled in a Yorkshire cathedral spire are being eagerly monitored by birdwatchers from Australia to Argentina.

Wakefield Cathedral is home to a breeding pair of peregrine falcons - with four eggs that are about to hatch. When they do, it will be live on the cathedral's webcam.

ITV News spoke to Wakefield Cathedral about the peregrines putting them on the map.