Video report from ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

An 89-year-old man has raised more than £34,000 for charity by rollerskating laps of the courtyard outside his flat.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford, RAF veteran John Wilcock has got his skates on for the first time in seven decades.

He's aiming to do 90 laps of the courtyard before turning 90.

Initially he hoped to raise £500 for FareShare, a charity which aims to redistribute food to those in need and reduce waste, but has surpassed it by almost 70 times.