A ruling is expected from medicines regulators in the EU on whether the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can cause blood clots in younger people.

A trial of the UK's main coronavirus vaccine on around 300 children was paused on Tuesday while the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) investigates the possibility of links to a rare blood clotting syndrome in adults.

The University of Oxford said that no safety concerns had arisen from the trial itself but decided to pause the trial ahead of a ruling from the MHRA.

A number of European countries, including Holland, have restricted use of the vaccine in younger people after reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a specific type of clot that prevents blood from draining from the brain.

A ruling on the vaccine from the European Medicines Agency is expected at around 3pm (BST) this afternoon.

The World Health Organization is also investigating blood clot links with the vaccine and will provide an update this week, while a date has not yet been set for the MHRA update.

UK business minister Paul Scully said it is unhelpful to speculate about any potential risks associated with the vaccine until medicine regulators had made a decision.

He told ITV News: "The message is clear from the MHRA and scientists, if you get your invitation to have the jab, do go and have it - that's the best way of keeping you well, keeping your community well, and obviously getting back to the roadmap.

"We don't want to speculate unhelpfully whilst AstraZeneca and the MHRA are using the best information and the latest data to do their work."

He added: "Just to put this into perspective, it's 0.000016% of people that have clots - there's no proven direct causal link between the two."

He said there is "no reason" to pause the vaccine rollout, pointing to the new Moderna jab, which is due to be rolled out across Britain in the coming weeks after Wales began administering it on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old unpaid carer, Elle Taylor from Ammanford, was the first Briton to receive the jab, at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

Mr Scully said the rollout of the Moderna vaccine means the UK's immunisation programme can continue at pace.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said it was vital to keep vaccines going as society opens up, in order to help stave off rising infection rates.

Speaking to the BBC, he urged people being offered the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment to take it, saying the "risk-benefit is very strongly in favour of receiving the vaccine".

But another member of the JCVI, Dr Maggie Wearmouth, told the Daily Telegraph that "perhaps slowing things down" with the rollout "until we're absolutely certain" might be wise.

In the latest MHRA update, 30 cases of CVST and seven deaths were reported in the UK among more than 18.1 million people receiving the jab.

Prof Finn said: "Those figures quoted were up until March 24 and I think we'll hear shortly what's happened subsequent to that in terms of numbers of cases, but we can expect there will have been more in the interim."

Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast: