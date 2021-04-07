The UK is still on track to follow the roadmap out of lockdown despite a setback involving the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister said he'd seen no evidence to suggest any need to delay any planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

He was speaking to reporters in Cornwall after the UK's medicines regulator said the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be given to the over-30s, amid concerns it could cause blood clots in younger people.

Following the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) ruling, the PM said: ""These vaccines are safe, they've saved many thousands of lives and people should come forward to get their jabs and we'll make sure that they get the right jabs.

"And of course, I don't see any reason at this stage at all to think we need to deviate from the road map. And we're also very secure about our supply."

Following the ruling, the PM said on Twitter: "As the regulators have said, this vaccine is safe, effective and has already saved thousands of lives – and the vast majority of people should continue to take it when offered.

"We will follow today's updated advice, which should allow people of all ages to continue to have full confidence in vaccines, helping us save lives and cautiously return towards normality."

He was being quizzed about the vaccine owing to concerns it could cause cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a specific type of clot that prevents blood from draining from the brain.

Following an investigation, the MHRA held a press conference alongside the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, saying those under the age of 30 will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

They insisted there were still huge benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19, and the investigation did not conclude that the vaccine is the cause of the rare clots, though it says the link is getting firmer.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), in a press conference held at the same time, said "unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the jab.

But it added that the overall benefits of the vaccine "outweigh the risk of side effects".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK still remains "on track to offer a first jab to all adults by the end of July".

He added that the benefits of the AstraZeneca jab "far outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults".

The UK's third Covid-19 jab, the Moderna vaccine, began its rollout in Wales on Wednesday morning and will be arriving in vaccine centres across the UK in the coming weeks.

Deputy chief medical officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the change in advice for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should not delay the rollout of jabs.

He told the briefing: "The programme should not be delayed because of this change in course, everything should stay on course."

He added: "We do expect to have quantities of Moderna beginning to be deployed from mid-April in England.

"The UK has placed orders with Janssen, we do not yet have certainty on the timing of delivery, but that vaccine could become available over the summer."

The EMA reiterated that the AstraZeneca vaccine had been "proven to be highly effective" and that vaccination as a whole is "extremely important" in the fight against Covid-19.

It added: "Covid-19 is associated with a risk of hospitalisation and death. The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects."

The EMA said most of the cases of blood clots reported have occurred in women under 60 within two weeks of vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab, but that no specific risk factors had been identified based on current evidence.

Fears about blood clots being caused by the vaccine were first raised weeks ago, resulting in a number of nations pausing rollout, but European and UK medicine regulators ruled the jab was safe and many countries resumed using it.

Since then, concerns have been raised about the risk to young people and on Tuesday a trial of the vaccine on children was paused in order to await results of the MHRA investigation.

Prof Van-Tam said the changes being proposed to the vaccination rollout were a "course correction".

He told the press conference: "The UK vaccine programme has been the most enormous success indeed.

"If you had said to me that by March 2021 we would not have needed a course correction, that also would have amazed me."

Using another of his iconic analogies, he added: "This is a massive beast that we are driving along at enormous pace with enormous success, this vaccine programme.

"If you sail a massive liner across the Atlantic then it's not really reasonable that you aren't going to have to make at least one course correction during that voyage."

