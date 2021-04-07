A further 45 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the UK government reported in the last 24 hours.

It brings the coronavirus death toll to 126,927.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Wednesday, 2,763 more infections were recorded in the UK.

Since the start of the pandemic, the UK has had a total of 4,367,291 coronavirus infections.

England

40 of the 45 UK deaths were in England. The nation now has a Covid death toll of 111,666.

Meanwhile, there were 2,304 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 3,818,665 since the beginning of 2020.

Scotland

There were five more Covid-related deaths in Scotland, bringing the death toll up to 7,619.

And there were 289 more confirmed cases of the virus. The nation has had 220,782 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Wales

There were no further deaths reported in Wales, which has a death toll of 5,521.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infections rose by 82.

Wales has had a total of 210,023 coronavirus infections since March last year.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there were no further Covid deaths reported. The nation has a death toll of 2,121.

There were 88 more positive tests, bringing the total number of cases to 117,821.

