The UK medicines regulator will give an update on its investigation into whether the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is directly causing rare brain blood clots at 3pm in a televised briefing.

The live briefing by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is being led by Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine, chair of the Committee of Human Medicines Sir Munir Pirmohamed and chair of the JCVI Professor Wei Shen.

The briefing coincides with a ruling expected from the EU medicines regulator on whether the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine can cause blood clots in younger people.

A trial of the UK's main coronavirus vaccine on around 300 children was paused on Tuesday while the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) investigates the possibility of links to a rare blood clotting syndrome in adults.

The University of Oxford said that no safety concerns had arisen from the trial itself but decided to pause the trial ahead of a ruling from the MHRA.

An Oxford University spokesperson said on Tuesday: "Whilst there are no safety concerns in the paediatric clinical trial, we await additional information from the MHRA on its review of rare cases of thrombosis/thrombocytopaenia that have been reported in adults, before giving any further vaccinations in the trial.

"Parents and children should continue to attend all scheduled visits and can contact the trial sites if they have any questions."

UK business minister Paul Scully said it is unhelpful to speculate about any potential risks associated with the vaccine until medicine regulators had made a decision.

He told ITV News earlier on Wednesday: "The message is clear from the MHRA and scientists, if you get your invitation to have the jab, do go and have it - that's the best way of keeping you well, keeping your community well, and obviously getting back to the roadmap.

"We don't want to speculate unhelpfully whilst AstraZeneca and the MHRA are using the best information and the latest data to do their work."

He added: "Just to put this into perspective, it's 0.000016% of people that have clots - there's no proven direct causal link between the two."

He said there is "no reason" to pause the vaccine rollout, pointing to the new Moderna jab, which is due to be rolled out across Britain in the coming weeks after Wales began administering it on Wednesday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer echoed the prime minister's plea for people to continue to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine if invited to get a jab.

He told reporters earlier in Plymouth: “We’ll wait to see what is said this afternoon in relation to AstraZeneca. I would encourage everybody who is invited to come forward to have the vaccine, to come forward and have it.

“I did, and I had the AstraZeneca jab, perfectly safe.

“I think that the most important thing coming out of this pandemic is that we get just as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Sir Keir, who did not have any side effects after his jab, said vaccines were “the light at the end of the tunnel”.

