Pharrell Williams has called for a federal investigation after his cousin was shot dead by police in the US.

The musician previously said his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was a “bright light and someone who always showed up for others”. Two people had died during a series of shootings in Virginia Beach on March 27.

The police force says that a criminal investigation into what happened is ongoing. There will also be an independent investigation by a prosecutor and a review by VBPD's internal affairs department.

But Pharrell says there are "too many unanswered city and state questions" so is calling for an investigation at a higher federal level.

Williams, who was brought up in the city, wrote on Instagram: “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. “My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. “He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. “It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. “Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

He shared the message alongside a picture of his cousin. Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement that a police officer had been involved in the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch. The force alleges he had been “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting”.