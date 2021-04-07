The body found in a lake in Epping Forest has been confirmed as that of missing 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye.

Mr Okorogheye's death is being treated as unexplained and police do not believe anyone else was involved.

The Oxford Brookes University student, who has sickle cell disease, went missing after he was seen leaving his home in Ladbroke Grove, west London, at around 8.30pm on March 22. He was reported missing two days later.

His body was found in Epping Forest at around 2pm on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Danny Gosling, head of the Met’s Central West Public Protection Unit, said: “My deepest sympathies go out to Richard’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

"This was not the outcome that any of us had hoped for and we will ensure that his grieving family are well-supported by specially trained officers.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the many officers, staff and members of the public who have each played a part in the extensive effort to locate Richard.”

Metropolitan Police officer at the scene at the Wake Valley pond in Epping Forest. Credit: PA

Home Secretary Priti Patel said her “thoughts and prayers” are with Mr Okorogheye's family.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Richard Okorogheye.

“My thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I am in contact with the Metropolitan Police who continue their inquiries into his tragic death.”

A forensic post mortem has taken place and the cause of death has not yet been announced as investigations are still ongoing.

Police say there was no evidence of physical trauma or assault.

Mr Okorogheye was seen boarding the 23 bus heading southbound at 8.44pm after leaving his home.

He then took a taxi from west London to a residential street in Loughton, Essex.

He was seen on CCTV walking alone on Smarts Lane towards the area of Nursery Road and Epping Forest at 12.39am on March 23. This was the last sighting of Richard.

As Richard had been reported missing before his body was discovered, the Met Police has referred itself to its Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) and to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Search teams remain in parts of Loughton in the Epping Forest district as they continue to carry out searches as part of the investigation.