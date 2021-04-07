Mary Nightingale put your questions to Science Editor Tom Clarke

ITV News has answered your questions about the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab after regulators said those aged under 30 in the UK will be offered alternative vaccines to AstraZeneca due to concerns over a very small number of blood clots in younger people.

The UK's medicines regulator added that there were still huge benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, and has not concluded that the vaccine causes rare clots, although it says the link is getting firmer.

ITV News presenter Mary Nightingale put your questions to Science Editor Tom Clarke in the live Q&A on Wednesday night.

What's the advice for those under 30 who've already had their first dose? Should I have the AstraZeneca jab if I've had multiple blood clots in the past? As someone over 30, can I choose one of the other vaccines?

