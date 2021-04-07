The largest SUVs are most popular in some of London's most inner city areas, a new report has found.

Far from trundling across mountains as advertising would suggest, the top three districts in the country for the cars are Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, and Westminster.

A report from the think-tank New Weather Institute found on average one in three new private cars bought in these areas was a large SUV.

The three boroughs also topped the league table for most polluting cars by UK sales volume(all of which are SUVs).

More than one in five new cars bought in Kensington and Chelsea fall into this category.

Kensington and Chelsea, the range rover capital of the UK.

It also showed three quarters of all SUVs sold in the UK last year were registered to urban addresses.

The report authors were exploring "how advertising persuaded urban families that they needed the equivalent of two-ton trucks to go shopping, and why that is a problem."

One in ten new cars registered in the borough is a Range Rover.