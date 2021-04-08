People should be reassured by health regulators’ move to recommend vaccines other than AstraZeneca for under-30s, Matt Hancock has said.

The Health Secretary insisted the “abundance of caution” taken by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to withhold the jab for those under 30 should be seen as reassuring not alarming.

Extremely rare cases of blood clots that may be linked to the jab have prompted the move, with 79 cases and 19 deaths reported – a rate of four cases per million.

Asked if he fears the move will provoke a drop off in the uptake, he told Sky News: “There’s no need of that. We’ve seen this incredible uptake of the vaccine in this country.

“What we’ve learned in the last 24 hours is that the rollout of the vaccine is working, we’ve seen that the safety system is working, because the regulators can spot even this extremely rare event – four in a million – and take necessary action to ensure the rollout is as safe as it possible can be.

“And we are seeing that the vaccine is working. It’s breaking the link between cases and deaths.”

He added: “The speed of the vaccination programme is not affected by the decisions yesterday. You can see and be reassured by the fact we’re taking an abundance of caution and we’re making sure we’re rolling this out in the safest way possible.”

He added is “more than enough” Pfizer and Moderna doses to cover the remaining 18-29 year olds.

He said: “There are 10.16 million people aged 18-29 in the UK, 1.6 million of them have already had their first jab.

“Anybody who’s had the jab should continue with the second jab because there’s no evidence of this affect after a second jab and we have more than enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to cover all of the remaining 8.5 million people aged between 18-29 if necessary.”