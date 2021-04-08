A further 53 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, taking the UK's coronavirus death toll to 126,980.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Thursday, 3,030 more positive tests were registered in the UK.

The UK has had a total of 4,370,321 lab-confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

England

In England, there were 44 more Covid-related fatalities, bringing the death toll up to 111,710.

And there were 2,486 more confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 3,821,151 since the beginning of 2020.

Scotland

There was one more Covid death within 28 days of a positive test reported in Scotland, bringing the death toll up to 7,620.

However, separate figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) - which looks at death certificates where Covid-19 is mentioned - suggest the toll has passed 10,000.

According to the NRS, there were 38 more deaths relating to Covid-19 registered between March 29 and April 4, bringing the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 9,997. Since then, six deaths have been recorded in the daily figures from Public Health Scotland.

NRS warned that with fewer registrations than usual this week due to the public holiday on Friday, the actual fatality figure may be even higher.

Meanwhile, there were 364 more positive tests. The nation has had 221,146 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.

Wales

There were six more deaths reported in Wales. The nation now has a death toll of 5,527.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infections rose by 82. Wales has had a total of 210,105 coronavirus infections since March last year.

Northern Ireland

There were two more Covid deaths reported in Northern Ireland. The nation has a death toll of 2,123.

There were 98 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 117,919.

