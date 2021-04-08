Government officials have refused to say if foreign holidays will be able to go ahead from May 17, or what destinations Britons can visit without self-isolating, as they released more details on when international travel can resume.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced a “framework” for resuming overseas leisure travel and confirmed it would include a traffic light system to determine if and how long people will need to isolate for upon arrival back into the UK.

The Department for Transport has also announced that all arrivals back into the country will have to take pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests.

However, travel firms have slammed the plans to force holidaymakers returning from low-risk destinations to take an “expensive and unnecessary” type of coronavirus test.

Under the plans, post-arrival tests must be the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) type which cost around £120.

The announcement came three days after Boris Johnson pledged to make testing requirements “as affordable as possible”.

Brits have been urged to wait before booking holidays overseas with summer. Credit: AP

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren claimed the plan was “a blow to all travellers” and risked “making flying only for the wealthy”.

He added: “As the rest of British society and the economy opens up, it makes no sense to treat travel, particularly to low-risk countries, differently.”

Mark Tanzer, boss of travel trade organisation Abta, said permitting the use of lateral flow tests would “make international travel more accessible and affordable whilst still providing an effective mitigation against reimportation of the virus”.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, the industry body representing UK-registered carriers, said the announcement “does not represent a reopening of travel as promised by ministers”.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the government will work with the travel industry and private testing providers to reduce the cost of foreign trips, which could potentially involve free pre-departure tests and cheaper tests for when holidaymakers return.

While more detail was set out, the DfT refused to say which countries Brits may be able to travel to, saying: “It is too early to predict which countries will be on which list over the summer, and the government continues to consider a range of factors to inform the restrictions placed on them.

“We will set out by early May which countries will fall into which category, as well as confirming whether international travel can resume from 17 May.”

Under the traffic light system, assessments will be based on a range of factors, including the proportion of a country’s population which has been vaccinated, rates of infection, emerging new variants and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.

These are the rules for each category:

Green: There is no need to self-isolate. Take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on day two of your arrival in the UK.

Amber: Self-isolate for 10 days, unless you receive a negative result from a test taken at least five days after arrival. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

Red: Spend 11 days in a quarantine hotel. Take a pre-departure test, and PCR tests on day two and day eight of your arrival in the UK.

The categorisation of countries will be “kept under review” with a “particular focus on variants of concern”, the Department for Transport said.

Restrictions will be “formally reviewed” on June 28 to take account of “the domestic and international health picture and to see whether current measures could be rolled back”, the department added.

A couple have dinner in an empty restaurant next to the beach in Barcelona, Spain. Credit: AP

Further reviews will take place no later than July 31 and October 1.

A “Green Watchlist” will be introduced to identify countries most at risk of moving from “green” to “amber”.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said the government is “making the right moves to help the sector restart successfully in May” but there are “still too many layers of complexity”.

The government announced plans to digitise the Passenger Locator Form to enable checks to take place at e-gates by autumn 2021.

It also revealed the Civil Aviation Authority will be given additional enforcement powers to act on airlines that breach consumer rights, after many passengers struggled to obtain refunds when flights were grounded.