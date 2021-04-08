The latest figures showing how many people aged 50 and over have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine have been revealed.

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 50 and over in England who have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

Next Thursday, April 15 is the government's self-imposed deadline to have offered everyone in the top nine priority groups, which includes the over-50s, at least one dose of a Covid jab.

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to April 4, and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics which are the best publicly available official estimates.

(PA graphic) Credit: PA graphic

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received their first dose; estimated percentage of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received their first dose.

The figure for Stratford-on-Avon is higher than 100% because the number of doses is greater than the estimated population for the area.

Stratford-on-Avon - 61,655 (100.1%)

Rushmoor - 31,917 (99.8%)

Worcester - 36,087 (99.7%)

Exeter - 41,060 (99.6%)

South Oxfordshire - 59,248 (99.6%)

Hart - 38,683 (99.4%)

Warwick - 52,906 (99.4%)

West Oxfordshire - 46,707 (99.3%)

North Devon - 45,425 (99.1%)

Stroud - 53,158 (98.9%)

Bath and North East Somerset - 70,409 (98.9%)

Cherwell - 56,888 (98.9%)

South Northamptonshire - 39,606 (98.9%)

Basingstoke and Deane - 65,695 (98.7%)

Telford and Wrekin - 64,802 (98.7%)

South Norfolk -61,957 (98.6%)

West Berkshire - 63,102 (98.4%)

Selby - 37,676 (98.3%)

East Hampshire - 54,805 (98.1%)

South Cambridgeshire - 61,797 (98.1%)

St Albans - 52,331 (98.1%)

Wiltshire - 209,534 (98.0%)

Surrey Heath - 35,430 (97.8%)

Tamworth - 29,022 (97.8%)

Huntingdonshire - 71,247 (97.8%)

South Gloucestershire - 106,166 (97.8%)

Chelmsford - 67,076 (97.8%)

Waverley - 52,444 (97.7%)

Wychavon - 59,821 (97.7%)

Horsham - 62,740 (97.7%)

Ribble Valley - 27,972 (97.7%)

South Derbyshire - 40,866 (97.7%)

Harborough - 40,430 (97.6%)

Vale of White Horse - 52,977 (97.6%)

Guildford - 49,950 (97.6%)

Tewkesbury - 39,630 (97.5%)

Bristol, City of - 123,395 (97.5%)

Wyre Forest - 44,942 (97.5%)

Cheshire West and Chester - 142,355 (97.5%)

Mid Devon - 36,250 (97.4%)

South Somerset - 76,862 (97.4%)

Rushcliffe - 48,099 (97.4%)

Broadland - 60,220 (97.4%)

Cheltenham - 43,615 (97.3%)

West Lancashire - 47,843 (97.3%)

Lichfield - 45,829 (97.3%)

Fareham - 51,178 (97.3%)

North Kesteven - 50,863 (97.3%)

Wokingham - 61,946 (97.3%)

Leeds - 247,339 (97.3%)

Eastleigh - 51,218 (97.3%)

Test Valley - 52,535 (97.2%)

Swindon - 77,841 (97.2%)

Norwich - 41,263 (97.2%)

Colchester - 65,598 (97.2%)

Portsmouth - 64,042 (97.1%)

Derbyshire Dales - 36,368 (97.1%)

Central Bedfordshire - 106,333 (97.1%)

Teignbridge - 64,146 (97.1%)

Cannock Chase - 39,098 (97.1%)

East Devon - 73,299 (97.1%)

Uttlesford - 36,365 (97.1%)

Warrington - 80,411 (97.1%)

Melton - 23,075 (97.0%)

Ashford - 49,731 (97.0%)

Cotswold - 42,403 (97.0%)

Daventry - 35,652 (97.0%)

North Somerset - 92,542 (96.9%)

West Devon - 28,092 (96.9%)

Milton Keynes - 83,178 (96.9%)

Winchester - 50,127 (96.9%)

North Warwickshire - 27,621 (96.9%)

Mid Suffolk - 47,087 (96.9%)

St. Helens - 71,423 (96.9%)

Charnwood - 65,420 (96.8%)

South Ribble - 45,494 (96.8%)

Hinckley and Bosworth - 47,220 (96.8%)

Oxford - 38,824 (96.8%)

Three Rivers - 34,468 (96.8%)

Hambleton - 44,216 (96.7%)

Dorset - 188,255 (96.7%)

Tonbridge and Malling - 49,620 (96.7%)

Havant - 54,650 (96.7%)

Blaby - 39,777 (96.6%)

North Hertfordshire - 50,085 (96.6%)

Kingston upon Hull, City of - 82,699 (96.6%)

Maldon - 30,560 (96.6%)

Lancaster - 54,744 (96.6%)

Torridge - 33,614 (96.6%)

Stafford - 57,617 (96.5%)

South Kesteven - 61,658 (96.5%)

Bromsgrove - 41,970 (96.5%)

Malvern Hills - 38,815 (96.5%)

Gloucester - 45,117 (96.5%)

Gedling - 47,605 (96.5%)

Chichester - 57,406 (96.5%)

Newcastle-under-Lyme - 50,190 (96.5%)

East Hertfordshire - 56,442 (96.5%)

Newark and Sherwood - 51,615 (96.5%)

Plymouth - 93,488 (96.4%)

Rutland - 17,909 (96.4%)

Rugby - 40,061 (96.4%)

Sedgemoor - 54,291 (96.4%)

Harrogate - 71,556 (96.4%)

Cheshire East - 165,557 (96.4%)

North East Derbyshire - 45,831 (96.4%)

Preston - 44,365 (96.4%)

Middlesbrough - 47,097 (96.3%)

East Suffolk - 117,734 (96.3%)

Sunderland - 108,468 (96.3%)

Reading - 44,204 (96.3%)

Breckland - 61,649 (96.3%)

York - 72,684 (96.3%)

East Lindsey - 72,720 (96.2%)

West Lindsey - 43,598 (96.2%)

High Peak - 39,491 (96.2%)

Buckinghamshire - 203,807 (96.2%)

Babergh - 42,742 (96.2%)

Chorley - 46,072 (96.1%)

Kettering - 37,136 (96.1%)

Bracknell Forest - 40,458 (96.1%)

Mid Sussex - 59,088 (96.1%)

Allerdale - 44,491 (96.1%)

Fylde - 39,337 (96.1%)

Runnymede - 29,845 (96.1%)

Somerset West and Taunton - 70,237 (96.1%)

Craven - 27,923 (96.1%)

Tendring - 71,969 (96.1%)

Redditch - 30,482 (96.1%)

Staffordshire Moorlands - 45,210 (96.0%)

North West Leicestershire - 40,867 (96.0%)

Cambridge - 33,115 (96.0%)

East Riding of Yorkshire - 160,133 (96.0%)

East Cambridgeshire - 34,902 (95.9%)

Wakefield - 131,419 (95.9%)

Amber Valley - 54,226 (95.9%)

Blackpool - 55,802 (95.9%)

Fenland - 42,459 (95.8%)

East Staffordshire - 45,528 (95.8%)

Ryedale - 26,824 (95.8%)

Redcar and Cleveland - 57,818 (95.8%)

Brighton and Hove - 84,744 (95.7%)

Mole Valley - 38,527 (95.7%)

Solihull - 85,033 (95.7%)

Watford - 27,562 (95.7%)

Adur 26,852 - (95.7%)

Broxtowe - 44,786 (95.7%)

Rochford - 37,032 (95.6%)

County Durham - 212,533 (95.6%)

Braintree - 59,804 (95.6%)

Windsor and Maidenhead - 55,827 (95.6%)

South Staffordshire - 50,686 (95.6%)

Canterbury - 60,416 (95.6%)

Bolsover - 32,056 (95.5%)

Isle of Wight - 68,735 (95.4%)

Stockton-on-Tees - 72,814 (95.4%)

Crawley - 33,695 (95.4%)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk - 68,137 (95.4%)

North Lincolnshire - 70,171 (95.3%)

Epping Forest - 50,411 (95.3%)

Darlington - 41,789 (95.3%)

Maidstone - 63,574 (95.3%)

Hertsmere - 37,618 (95.3%)

Ashfield - 48,304 (95.2%)

Bassetlaw - 49,264 (95.2%)

Tandridge - 35,224 (95.2%)

Harlow - 27,906 (95.2%)

Arun - 75,942 (95.2%)

Mendip - 50,224 (95.2%)

Stockport - 111,627 (95.1%)

Knowsley - 54,765 (95.1%)

Stoke-on-Trent - 86,475 (95.1%)

Spelthorne - 36,547 (95.1%)

Rotherham - 100,633 (95.1%)

Lincoln - 29,744 (95.1%)

Torbay - 63,123 (95.1%)

Gosport - 32,903 (95.0%)

Nuneaton and Bedworth - 48,326 (95.0%)

Halton - 47,326 (95.0%)

Scarborough - 51,862 (95.0%)

Wyre - 53,111 (95.0%)

Dudley - 121,734 (95.0%)

Dacorum - 54,415 (95.0%)

South Hams - 43,042 (95.0%)

New Forest - 87,442 (95.0%)

Coventry - 98,955 (94.9%)

Cornwall - 252,332 (94.9%)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 152,916 (94.9%)

Stevenage - 29,034 (94.9%)

West Suffolk - 67,996 (94.8%)

Great Yarmouth - 42,376 (94.8%)

Copeland - 29,673 (94.7%)

Shropshire - 143,617 (94.7%)

Erewash - 45,454 (94.7%)

Basildon - 63,773 (94.7%)

Sevenoaks - 47,959 (94.7%)

Mansfield - 41,666 (94.7%)

Brentwood - 29,825 (94.6%)

Bedford - 61,072 (94.6%)

North Norfolk - 55,381 (94.6%)

Barrow-in-Furness - 27,388 (94.6%)

Broxbourne - 34,211 (94.5%)

Doncaster - 115,954 (94.5%)

Northampton - 70,439 (94.5%)

Epsom and Ewell - 28,564 (94.5%)

Sheffield - 181,970 (94.5%)

Elmbridge - 50,142 (94.4%)

Wellingborough - 29,611 (94.4%)

Medway - 91,622 (94.4%)

Castle Point - 39,155 (94.4%)

North East Lincolnshire - 61,727 (94.4%)

Bury - 67,953 (94.4%)

Reigate and Banstead - 52,898 (94.3%)

Swale - 55,453 (94.3%)

Bolton - 97,503 (94.3%)

Herefordshire, County of - 84,596 (94.3%)

East Northamptonshire - 37,709 (94.2%)

Chesterfield - 42,052 (94.2%)

Hartlepool - 35,540 (94.2%)

Welwyn Hatfield - 37,492 (94.1%)

Dartford - 33,441 (94.1%)

Wigan - 122,211 (94.1%)

Peterborough - 60,732 (94.1%)

Wealden - 73,797 (94.1%)

Worthing - 44,782 (94.1%)

Leicester - 90,789 (94.1%)

Woking - 34,450 (94.1%)

Carlisle - 44,359 (94.0%)

Oadby and Wigston - 22,032 (94.0%)

Eden - 25,719 (94.0%)

Walsall - 95,384 (94.0%)

Derby - 82,270 (93.9%)

Trafford - 81,582 (93.9%)

Barnsley - 93,663 (93.9%)

Southampton - 67,543 (93.9%)

Wirral - 129,996 (93.7%)

Richmond upon Thames - 64,910 (93.7%)

Ipswich - 44,602 (93.7%)

Bromley - 113,970 (93.7%)

Calderdale - 78,072 (93.4%)

South Holland - 39,998 (93.4%)

Corby - 22,438 (93.3%)

Rossendale - 26,436 (93.3%)

Lewes - 45,454 (93.3%)

Sefton - 116,942 (93.3%)

Gravesham - 36,325 (93.3%)

Blackburn with Darwen - 45,136 (93.3%)

Tameside - 79,371 (93.1%)

South Lakeland - 50,804 (93.1%)

Liverpool - 147,366 (93.0%)

Gateshead - 74,390 (93.0%)

South Tyneside - 58,880 (92.9%)

North Tyneside - 79,202 (92.9%)

Sutton - 64,572 (92.9%)

Hillingdon - 86,166 (92.8%)

Rother - 48,550 (92.8%)

Tunbridge Wells - 43,758 (92.8%)

Hyndburn - 28,233 (92.7%)

Richmondshire - 21,188 (92.7%)

Sandwell - 98,857 (92.7%)

Havering - 87,537 (92.5%)

Bexley - 80,906 (92.5%)

Northumberland - 142,379 (92.4%)

Hounslow - 72,322 (92.4%)

Kingston upon Thames - 50,283 (92.3%)

Thanet - 57,503 (92.3%)

Merton - 56,752 (92.3%)

Newcastle upon Tyne - 84,404 (92.3%)

Bradford - 160,258 (92.0%)

Oldham - 74,241 (92.0%)

Kirklees - 148,435 (92.0%)

Folkestone and Hythe - 48,048 (92.0%)

Dover - 49,247 (91.9%)

Manchester - 114,236 (91.9%)

Wolverhampton - 83,258 (91.9%)

Thurrock - 49,757 (91.6%)

Boston - 25,831 (91.5%)

Southend-on-Sea - 64,744 (91.4%)

Isles of Scilly - 973 (91.4%)

Burnley - 30,936 (91.3%)

Rochdale - 71,244 (91.2%)

Pendle - 31,418 (91.1%)

Eastbourne - 42,182 (91.0%)

Salford - 71,521 (90.1%)

Birmingham - 290,587 (90.0%)

Harrow - 76,165 (89.9%)

Slough - 34,133 (89.7%)

Ealing - 92,896 (89.4%)

Hastings - 34,219 (89.3%)

Nottingham - 76,976 (89.0%)

Wandsworth - 67,696 (89.0%)

Luton - 53,718 (88.5%)

Forest of Dean - 36,231 (87.9%)

Greenwich - 65,969 (87.7%)

Enfield - 90,444 (87.5%)

Barnet - 108,545 (87.3%)

Redbridge - 76,773 (86.8%)

Barking and Dagenham - 43,893 (86.5%)

Lambeth - 64,562 (85.1%)

Islington - 45,745 (84.1%)

Croydon - 105,777 (84.0%)

Haringey - 60,280 (83.7%)

Southwark - 63,971 (83.0%)

Waltham Forest - 60,999 (82.9%)

Lewisham - 64,459 (82.4%)

Hammersmith and Fulham - 40,529 (82.0%)

Brent - 79,804 (82.0%)

Hackney - 47,370 (80.7%)

Newham - 59,799 (79.6%)

Tower Hamlets - 43,198 (76.0%)

Kensington and Chelsea - 38,962 (72.1%)

Camden - 51,323 (71.3%)

City of London - 2,354 (67.0%)

Westminster - 48,941 (65.7%)

