Police have been called to Harry and Meghan's mansion in Southern California nine times in as many months.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their Montecito home with their one-year-old son Archie in July last year, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has responded to calls listed as property crimes, alarm activations and phone requests.

It comes after the couple expressed concerns about their security being taken away in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In one incident on Christmas Eve, a man was reported to have trespassed onto the property at 4.13pm.

Officers returned to the mansion on Boxing Day at 2.54pm for a call listed under "property crimes".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in California after stepping back from their duties as senior members of the royal family Credit: PA

Nickolas Brooks, 37, was booked in to jail on a misdemeanour trespassing charge and later released, the sheriff’s office said.

The data, obtained through a Freedom of Information request by PA news agency, also shows that officers were called four times in July last year after the couple moved to their home in Montecito from Los Angeles, where they had been temporarily staying.

One call is listed as a phone request while the others are labelled “alarm activations” and they all occurred in the early hours of the morning.

An August request is listed as “Misc Priority Incdnt”, while there was a further alarm in November.

The most recent call was at 2.21am on February 16 and is listed as an alarm activation.

Meghan and Harry have called local sheriff’s deputies nine times since moving to Montecito, figures reveal Credit: Simon Dawson/PA

Representatives for Harry and Meghan did not comment.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would not provide more details about the calls.

Harry and Meghan raised concerns about their security arrangements during an interview with Winfrey, which was aired in March.

Meghan said she sent letters pleading with the Royal Family not to take away Harry's personal protection officers, saying he was facing death threats.

Harry said he never thought he would have his UK taxpayer-funded security removed after stepping back from his royal duties.

The couple’s security came under scrutiny following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

He said: “I was born into this position. I inherited the risk. So that was a shock to me.”

He explained that he decided to move his family from Canada to the US during the early days of the pandemic due to security concerns.

Harry said: “The biggest concern was while we were in Canada, in someone else’s house, I then got told, short notice, that security was going to be removed. By this point, courtesy of the Daily Mail, the world knew our exact location.

“So suddenly it dawned on me – ‘Hang on a second, the borders could be closed, we’re going to have our security removed, who knows how long lockdown is going to be, the world knows where we are, it’s not safe, it’s not secure, we probably need to get out of here’.”

