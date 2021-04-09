The Duke of Edinburgh: A life in pictures

The Duke of Edinburgh: A life in picturesRoyalDuke of EdinburghPrince Philip Friday April 9, 2021, 3:10 PMPrince Philip married Elizabeth Windsor in 1947. Credit: PAPrince Philip, who has died aged 99, lived a long life marked by joy and tragedy. Here we take look at back at the Duke of Edinburgh's most significant moments.Prince Philip on his wedding day in 1947. Credit: PAThe Queen and Prince Philip were married for over 70 years. Credit: PA1955: The Duke of Edinburgh drives the Queen around the grounds of Windsor in a Land Rover. Credit: PAThe Queen with one of the dogs and the Duke of Edinburgh at a polo event in Windsor Great Park Credit: PAThe Duke of Edinburgh approaches Adélie penguins on Penguin Rookery Base W in Antarctica in 1957.The Duke was a keen sportsman. Credit: PAThe Duke officially opening the International Festival of Music and Drama, at Edinburgh Castle in 1952. Credit: PAThe Duke of Edinburgh Awards were launched in 1956. Credit: PAPrince Philip with the Queen and their children. Credit: PAThe Duke, alongside Prince Charles, watch on as the coffin of Lord Mountbatten is carried following his assassination in 1979. Credit: PAThe Duke spent his career meeting world leaders, including George Bush Snr in 1989. Credit: PAPrince Philip (far left) attends the funeral of Princess Diana. Credit: PAMeeting Nelson Mandela in 2003. Credit: PAPrince Philip with William and Harry in 2006. Credit: PAThe Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding Credit: Benjamin Wheeler/Princess Beatrice/PAThe Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle in 2020. Credit: Steve Parsons/PAThe Duke of Edinburgh being driven away from King Edward VII’s Hospital after a month in hospital in 2021. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PAPrince Philip: The remarkable life of the longest-serving royal consort in British historyHis Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died - watch ITV News coverage