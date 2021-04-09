Prince Philip: How the Duke supported and challenged the family he loved

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Correspondent John Ray

As Consort, Prince Philip carved out his own role to help and complement the Queen.

Where she was head of state, for many years he was effectively the head of the family.

But in recent years, he's stepped back. Perhaps coincidentally, that's happened as the Royal Family have faced a series of huge challenges.

As John Ray reports, the Duke was a natural leader who supported and challenged those he loved.