The school which fuelled Prince Philip's passion for sport and inspired him to create his Duke of Edinburgh Award has paid tribute to their former pupil.

His Royal Highness joined Gordonstoun School in Moray, Scotland in September 1934 aged 13 and spent five years at the boarding school.

Lisa Kerr, Principal of Gordonstoun said: “The Gordonstoun community joins together in conveying our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and all the Royal Family at this very sad time.

Prince Philip meets pupils at his former school. Credit: Gordonstoun School

"Students and staff at Gordonstoun remember HRH The Duke of Edinburgh as someone who made students feel at ease in his presence and who shared their love of Gordonstoun.

"He had an immensely strong character, combined with a unique sense of fun, infectious optimism and strong sense of duty."