Rapper DMX, known for hit party anthem X Gon' Give It To Ya, dies aged 50

Rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons, has died aged 50.

The Grammy-nominated artist had been in a "vegetative state" after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest", according to the hospital in New York where he was being treated.

In a statement, his family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.

"We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

"Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.

"We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

The rap legend was world-renowned for his gruff voice, accompanied with growls, barks and "What" as an ad lib.

He first shot to prominence when his first studio album, "It's Dark and Hell is Hot" hit number one on the Billboard album charts in 1998.

The multi-platinum-selling album included several hit singles, including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog,” “Stop Being Greedy” and “How It’s Goin’ Down.”

He followed up his initial album success with another four chart-topping albums including “... And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ.”

In total, he released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations. In 2000, he was named favourite rap/ hip-hop artists at the American Music Awards.

DMX emerged on the music scene around the same time as Jay-Z, Ja Rule and other hip hop artists who went on to dominate the charts during the early 2000s.

It was this competition which propelled the scene on to greater heights, and the artists emerged as multi-platinum selling artists.

Despite his success in the charts, the rapper struggled with legal battles and drug addiction, which first took hold aged 14 when he smoked marijuana laced with cocaine.

DMX pleaded guilty in 2004 after he posed as an undercover federal agent and crashed his SUV through a security gate at New York’s Kennedy Airport. He was arrested in 2008 on drug and animal cruelty charges following an overnight raid on his house in Phoenix. He tried to barricade himself in his bedroom but emerged when a SWAT team entered his home.

In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in prison for violating terms of his probation. After he was admitted to rehab numerous times over the next year, he said he had finally beat his drug addiction.

First responders helped bring DMX back to life after he was found in a hotel parking lot in New York in 2016. The rapper said he suffered from asthma.

A couple years later, DMX was sentenced to a year in prison for tax fraud. Prosecutors said he concocted a multiyear scheme to hide millions of dollars in income from the IRS and get around nearly $2 million in tax liabilities.

After his release, DMX planned a 32-date tour to mark the 20th anniversary of “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.” But the rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehab facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.

Besides his legal troubles, DMX took the initiative to help the less fortunate. He gave a group of Philadelphia men advice during a surprise appearance at a homeless support group meeting in 2017, and helped a Maine family with its back-to-school purchases a couple years later.

Last year, DMX faced off against Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle, which drew more than 500,000 viewers.

He leaves behind his 15 children and mother.