Davina McCall has joined celebrities from across the country in paying tribute to the "iconic" Nikki Grahame who died at the age of 38 on Friday.

The former Big Brother host shared a tribute on Twitter on Saturday before posting a second message on Instagram on Sunday, admitting she had initially struggled to find the correct words for the moment.

Ms McCall wrote: “It felt odd that I had posted something on Twitter and not on here.

“I’ve typed and deleted three times… I can’t find the words… it’s just really tragic.

“She was iconic. In the true sense of the word. Whose catch phrases will be with me forever.

“Sending so much love to her friends and family. I’m so sorry. The pain you and she must have endured.”

Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, had recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic following a fundraising campaign organised by friends and fans which raised more than £69,000.

Fellow Big Brother 7 housemate Pete Bennett, who Grahame formed a relationship with on the show in 2006, also shared a tearful video addressing her death.

In the clip posted to Instagram, he said: “I thought to myself, yeah, we could save her. But we didn’t.”

He added: “We have lost a true character. Our series just wouldn’t have been the same without her.”

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuiness paid tribute saying: "Definitely one of the stars from the glory years of reality TV. I met her a long time ago and she was a lovely girl. RIP young lady."

Despite finishing fifth in Big Brother 7, Grahame became one of its most recognisable characters that helped her launch a television career.

In her books, Grahame detailed how she developed anorexia while still a teenager and struggled with the condition throughout her life, spending time in hospital on a number of occasions.

Speaking last week, her mother Sue Grahame told This Morning that her daughter’s condition deteriorated after the gyms closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Big Brother, Grahame subsequently secured her own show, Princess Nikki, and went on to win a National Television Award for most popular TV contender.

Prior to finding fame on Big Brother, Grahame, then an aspiring actress, appeared as an extra in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and played a footballer’s wife in Sky One’s Dream Team.

She also appeared as a contestant on ITV dating show Blind Date and competed in the 2004 Miss Hertfordshire pageant.

After entering the Big Brother house dressed as a Playboy bunny, Grahame became known for her temper tantrums and Diary Room histrionics, including an infamous “who is she?” rant.

Grahame was evicted on day 58, but went back into the house after the remaining contestants picked her to return. She eventually finished in fifth place.

