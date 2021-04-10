A further 40 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and another 2,589 coronavirus cases have been recorded.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Saturday morning, the UK's Covid death toll now stands at 127,080, while there have been 4,368,050 lab-confirmed cases.

Further data, as of the end of Friday show that 32,010,244 in the UK have now had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Friday, a further 106,878 first doses were delivered while 450,136 second doses were given.

How many new cases and deaths were there in each region?

England

A total of 2,032 new cases were reported in England, along with 33 deaths.

Scotland

There were four more coronavirus deaths and 281 cases confirmed.

Wales

Not a single new death was reported in the nation, but there were a further 130 new cases.

Northern Ireland

Three more deaths were recorded, in addition to 146, the Department of Health confirmed.