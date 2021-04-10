England will take its next step out of coronavirus lockdown on Monday, giving millions of people a portion of their freedom back.

Confirming he was sticking to his roadmap for lifting restrictions, Boris Johnson thanked the public for their patience, "because it is really clear now that this is paying off".

Most people will know pub beer gardens are set to reopen - but what else will people be able to do in England from April 12?

Hairdressers and beauty parlours

After months of letting lockdown locks grow, people across England will finally be able to get their hair cut by a professional from Monday. Beauty parlours and nail salons will also reopen.

Restrictions still in force mean staff members will be required to wear PPE to minimise coronavirus risks, while customers will only be allowed to enter indoor premises alone or with household groups.

Haircuts are back on the agenda. Credit: PA

Hospitality: Pubs and restaurants

The weather may not be the best, but that won't stop many Britons from hitting the beer gardens next week.

A change in hospitality restrictions means pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars will be allowed to host parties of up to six, or of two households, in outdoor areas.

This time there will be no requirement for a substantial meals to be served alongside alcohol, and no curfew, but the requirement to eat and drink while seated will remain.

Pub gardens can reopen from 12 April. Credit: PA

Non essential shops

Non-essential retail, including clothes shops, are also earmarked to open again, bringing some relief to the embattled high street.

Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone who is not exempt and social distancing rules will also remain in force.

Self-contained holidays

Despite a lack of clarity over travel abroad, holidaymakers in England will be allowed to book a domestic trip from Monday, though there will be restrictions.

Overnight stays are once again being permitted, but this must be restricted to members of the same household or support bubble, who will only be allowed to use accommodation which does not involve shared indoor facilities.

Holidaymakers may be encouraged to spend their summer at UK destinations, such as Bournemouth beach, if international travel is restricted Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Outdoor attractions

Due to coronavirus being less transmissible outdoors, the majority of outdoor attractions will also be allowed to reopen on Monday.

This includes zoos, safari parks theme parks, botanic gardens, drive-in cinemas and drive-in performances events.

Gyms and leisure facilities

Fitness fanatics can stop using outdoor park gyms and get back to pumping iron indoors.

Along with gyms, indoor swimming pools will reopen.

Saunas and steam rooms are not part of this reopening and will remain closed until the next step out of lockdown.

Gyms can reopen from Monday. Credit: PA Images

Public buildings

Some of public buildings such as libraries and community centres will also reopen, but others including museums and art galleries will not.

Life events

While funerals can continue with up to 30 mourners, the number of people able to attend weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise to 15.

People should continue to work from home where they can and minimise the number of journeys they make where possible, avoiding travel at the busiest times and routes.

What doesn't change?

There will be no changes to social contact rules, meaning people will still be required to stay a two-metre distance from one another.

People should continue to work from home where they can, and minimise domestic travel where they can. International holidays are still illegal.

Outdoor gatherings must still be limited to six people or two households, and you must not socialise indoors with anyone you do not live with or have not formed a support bubble with.

What's happening in the other nations?

Wales:

Some lockdown restrictions are to be eased a week ahead of their original roadmap schedule, the Welsh Government has said.

Two households will be able to meet up indoors from May 3, allowing two households to form an extended household.

Gyms and leisure centres can reopen earlier than planned for individual exercise and one-to-one training on May 3. They had originally been due to open again on May 10.

Meanwhile, outdoor activities and outdoor wedding receptions - both to include up to 30 people - will be allowed to restart on April 26.

The Welsh Government has also confirmed that next week's easing of lockdown relaxations will go ahead as planned.

From Monday, all school pupils and post-16 learners will return to face-to-face teaching.

While April 12 will also see the reopening of all non-essential shops and close contact services.

Travel to and from Wales within the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland will also be permitted from Monday.

Scotland:

The stay at home message was changed on April 2 to 'stay local' - and that lasts for three weeks.

Virtually all pupils will return to classrooms following the Easter break - with older students still required to wear masks in classes.

Scotland is on course to ease restrictions further, with cafes, restaurants, shops and gyms due to open from April 26 and more people allowed to meet up outdoors but this has yet to be confirmed.

Northern Ireland:

Northern Ireland is following a similar pattern to England from April 12, with various outdoor-based business such as garden centres reopening.

The executive is due to report on April 15 on the next stages to ease curbs on other business areas such a hairdressers, tourism, leisure and hospitality.