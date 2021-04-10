Man arrested after 80-year-old woman found dead in bath

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 80-year-old woman died in a bathtub at a house in Ilford, east London.

Officers were called to Rushden Gardens at 10.51am on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim was found unconscious and not breathing in the bath.

Officers and paramedics battled for an hour to save her life but she was pronounced dead at 11.48am.

Red roses have been left on the doorstep of the bungalow at the end of the quiet residential street.

On Saturday afternoon, police were outside in a parked vehicle and a cordon surrounded the front garden as the investigations continued.

A police car sits outside the house in Ilford. Credit: PA

Neighbours said the woman had lived in the house for around 35 years.

One local resident said she found the news “terrible” and “very upsetting”.

She said she saw seven police vehicles pull up on the street on Friday morning and a man was seen being arrested.

The woman, who asked to be named only as Debra, said: “It’s a terrible death for an old lady, in her own home, it’s very upsetting.

“I knew her from years ago, but I presumed she had moved out because I hadn’t seen her in five years.”

Debra said her neighbour used to live with her husband, who died some years ago, and believed her son had moved in since – though she had never met him.

Other neighbours on the street, who did not wish to be named, said they were “shocked” by the news, but had never met the woman.

The suspect, 54, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

He and the victim were known to one another, the police statement said.

A post-mortem is due to take place in due course and the woman’s family have been informed, the force said.

The incident is being investigated by the Met’s specialist crime team.