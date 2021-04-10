Prince Harry will fly back to the UK to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral but the heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex will not be attending after receiving medical advice.

The Duke of Sussex will make the journey from the couple’s home in California and will be following Covid-19 protocols for the trip, as well as during his visit.

It is understood that Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, had made every effort to join her husband but was not given clearance to travel by her doctor.

ITV News US Correspondent Emma Murphy has the latest on Prince Harry's trip to the UK

Prince Philip's funeral is due to take place next Saturday at 3pm.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle and has been scaled back in order to conform to current Covid guidelines.

At the moment funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Harry and Meghan walking with Prince Philip and other royals. Credit: PA

Mourners coming from outside England are required to self-isolate from arrival and for the first full 10 days after they arrive.

But Harry will be entitled to leave his place of self-isolation on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral, so long as he tests negative for coronavirus.

He could also be released from quarantine if he gets a negative private test on day five under the Test to Release scheme.

The Duke and Duchess posted a tribute to Philip on the website of their foundation Archewell on Friday.

The tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh on Meghan and Harry’s website Credit: archewell.com/PA

It reads simply: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021

“Thank you for your service… You will be greatly missed.”

It was posted against a sombre brown background.

The Suessex's second baby is expected to arrive in the summer.

According to the NHS, flying isn't harmful to unborn children or pregnant women but some airlines require a doctor's permission for women to fly towards the end of their term.

Harry has not returned to the UK since stepping down as a senior royal just over one year ago.

It will also be the first time he has seen his family in person since his and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey – in which they accused the royal family of racism and the institution of failing to support a suicidal Meghan.

The two-hour interview was aired while Philip was in hospital after surgery on his heart.

The Queen issued a statement saying “while some recollections may vary”, the issues would be taken “very seriously”, but dealt with privately as a family.

The Duke of Cambridge, in a rare move on a royal engagement, spoke out publicly saying “We’re very much not a racist family”, as the royals’ ability to carry out official duties linked to diversity, inclusion and mental health was called into question.

Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he felt let down by his father the Prince of Wales and that “there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened” between them, and that his relationship with his brother William was not as close as it once was but that he loved him to bits.