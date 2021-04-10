play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship

Gun salutes marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh are to take place across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea. Saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The gun salutes will he shown live in a special programme - A Royal Salute: Live - on ITV and itv.com/news from 11.30am. Gun salutes have been fired to mark significant national events since as early as at least the 18th century. They were used to mark the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965. The public is being encouraged to observe the gun salutes, which will be broadcast online and on television, from home.

Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning. Credit: AP

Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced shortly after midday.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s children paid tribute to him, describing him as the rock in the Queen and their family’s lives.

It is understood Prince Charles travelled to visit the Queen on Friday afternoon, travelling from his home in Gloucestershire to be by his mother's side at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles on Boxing Day 1949. Credit: PA

Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Philip on the website of their foundation Archewell, replacing its homepage with a memorial site and the words: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021.

"Thank you for your service…You will be greatly missed."

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship revealed Prince Harry is expected to travel from his home in America back to the UK to attend his grandfather's funeral.

The Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex reflected on their loving relationship with their father and the nation's longest serving consort.

Princess Anne speaks to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship about her father, the Duke of Edinburgh

Paying tribute to His Royal Highness, they shared their personal childhood memories of the Duke and the Queen, the famed Duke of Edinburgh Award and their father's lasting legacy.

The Prince of Wales said that while his father did not “suffer fools gladly”, he was good at showing him how to do things.

Charles added: “Well you know he didn’t suffer fools gladly, so if you said anything that was in any way ambiguous he’d say ‘make up your mind’.

“So perhaps it made one choose your words carefully.

“He was very good at showing you how to do things and would instruct you in various things.”

The Duke of York said that Philip used to read to the family in the evenings.

Andrew added: “Like any family of the day your parents went out to work during the day, but in the evening just the same as any other family we would get together, we would sit on the sofa as a group and he would read to us.”

Watch: The remarkable life of the longest-serving royal consort in British history

First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the most senior officer in the Royal Navy, also paid tribute to Philip. In a statement released on Saturday morning, he said: “His genuine empathy, affection and engagement with the Royal Navy resonated with us all. “His generous spirit, his delight in all aspects of the Naval Service, and his deep understanding of our values, standards and ethos made him such a close friend to the Service for over eight decades.” In London, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will ride out from their base at Napier Lines, Woolwich Barracks, onto the Parade Ground. There will be 71 horses, 36 of them pulling six 13-pounder field guns dating from the First World War. The same guns were also fired for Philip’s wedding to the Queen in 1947 and at her Coronation six years later in 1953.

Floral tributes and candles are left outside Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was a constant supporter and ambassador of the armed forces. “We celebrate his life of service and offer our condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family.” Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter said: “His Royal Highness has been a great friend, inspiration and role model for the armed forces and he will be sorely missed. “The Duke of Edinburgh served among us during the Second World War, and he remained devoted to the Royal Navy and the armed forces as a whole. “A life well lived, His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty. From all of us who serve today and who have served, thank you.”

Prince Philip waving to the crowds on the Queen's coronation day. Credit: PA

The Honourable Artillery Company will fire a salute at the Tower of London, the 104th Regiment Royal Artillery will fire from Cardiff Castle, and the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery will fire at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast and Edinburgh Castle. Ships taking part include the HMS Diamond, HMS Montrose and HMNB Portsmouth, while the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will join the salute from the British overseas territory. Philip joined the Royal Navy after leaving school, beginning at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in May 1939, and was singled out as best cadet. During the Second World War, he served on several ships – firstly on HMS Ramillies – and saw active service against German, Italian and Japanese forces. In March 1941, he was a searchlight control officer on the battleship HMS Valiant and was mentioned in despatches for his part in the battle of Matapan against the Italian fleet. Shortly afterwards, he was awarded the Greek War Cross of Valour. He rose rapidly through the ranks, earning promotion after promotion, with some believing he could have become First Sea Lord – the professional head of the Royal Navy. But the Duke stepped down from his active role in the forces to fulfil his duty as the Queen’s consort. In recognition of his long-standing connection with the Royal Navy, the Queen conferred the title of Lord High Admiral on the Duke to mark his 90th birthday in June 2011.