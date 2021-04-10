Prince Philip, the Queen's consort of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

On this page you can watch rolling coverage from ITV News with reaction to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Programmes include a documentary special, from ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship - Prince Philip: A Royal Life.

Later on there will be another live programme when gun salutes will take place across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The gun salutes will be shown live in a special programme - A Royal Salute: Live - on ITV and itv.com/news from 11.30am.

Saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.