Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

As consort, the Duke of Edinburgh often lived on board a floating palace in the form of the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Prince Philip helped to design the interiors of the ship, which he and the Queen used for more than 40 years to tour the world.

Britannia was taken out of commission in 1997 and is now a tourist attraction in Edinburgh - which has also become a monument for many of the Duke's passions and beliefs.

A royal commentator said: "It was a private environment for him when they had no where else.

"She was a bit of a floating palace but she was also a home. It was something that they made for themselves. It was their design, their environment, their wish."

Rear Admiral Sir Robert Woodward and the Duke of Edinburgh Credit: ITV News

The ship's penultimate captain, Rear Admiral Sir Robert Woodard, remembers how the ship offered complete privacy to the Queen and the Duke for years.

"You needed to picture Britannia as very much their private domain. And it was looked after by 260 people who dedicated their lives to make sure it was safe and comfortable."

Sir Robert continued that when onboard, the Duke "would cook, he would often cook anything. I would quite amazed by what he would cook, he found an octopus. He even found a shark."

The Duke felt strongly that Britannia should have remained in service but it was decommissioned in 1997.

The Queen and the Duke lived on this ship with their family and traveled to lots of countries. Credit: ITV News

Sarah Treseder, of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), said: "As a sailing community we share the nation's sadness following the loss of Prince Phillip.

"He will be missed by the RYA family and we pay tribute to not just a keen, competitive and successful yachtsman, but also an outstanding president of our association who dedicated many years to helping protect and promote our sport.

"His affinity for the sea and camaraderie with his fellow mariners shone though."