Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship

The Princess Royal has paid tribute to her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he was "my teacher, my supporter and my critic" in a message following his death at the age of 99.

Princess Anne said: "You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready.

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.

"His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said on Sunday night he understands Prince Harry is likely to be in the country:

The Princess Royal continued: "I regard it as an honour and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities.

"I know how much he meant to them, in the UK, across the Commonwealth and in the wider world.

"I would like to emphasise how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched.

The duke with Prince Edward, the Queen, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor, in 1968. Credit: PA

"We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”

Anne's tribute comes as her brother Prince Andrew said The Queen has described her husband's death as "having left huge void".

The Duke of York also said "we've lost the grandfather of our nation" as his father Prince Philip is being remembered in prayers across the nation.

He was accompanied by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, when they attended the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The Queen is understood to have attended a mass privately in Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The Duke of York said: "[The Queen] described it as having left a huge void in her life but we, the family, the ones that are close, are rallying round to make sure that we’re there to support her."