Covid: 7 UK daily reported deaths as 1,730 confirmed cases reported

The UK has recorded seven people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

It bring the total death toll to 127,087, according to the UK government.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been around 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Department of Health and Social Care also confirmed a further 1,730 lab-confirmed cases of the virus had been recorded in the UK, bringing the total to 4,369,775.

England

NHS England and Public Health England have not yet released data for the past 24 hours.

Scotland

No new deaths have been reported in Scotland, according to the latest data from the government.

Another 250 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Wales becomes the first UK nation to start administering the Moderna vaccine, as doses began to be administered at Glangwili Hospital. Credit: PA Images

Wales

There have been a further 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 210,397.

Public Health Wales reported three further deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,531.

Northern Ireland

One person has died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.

A further 89 people have also tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.