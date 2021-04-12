This is Unscripted - a new podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

In this special episode of Unscripted, find out who won what at the Baftas, the biggest surprises of the night, and the stand out speeches.

Nina is joined by Louise Tutt, Deputy Editor of British film magazine Screen International, to bring you all the highlights and analysis of the awards. They also take a look at what it all means for the next big occasion coming up - the Oscars.

Listen to Unscripted using the player below, or listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

New episodes are released every fortnight.

Get the full list of winners from the Baftas here, as well as the highlights from an evening where history was made.

Watch Nina's coverage of the awards ceremony: