Coronavirus deaths rise by 13 as the UK confirms 3,568 new cases

The UK has recorded 3,568 new cases of Covid as England lifts further lockdown restrictions.

England also confirmed 13 more deaths from Covid, but no deaths were reported in the three other nations of the UK.

Cases and deaths have been falling sharply across the UK in recent weeks, but scientists have warned a rise in infections is inevitable despite the success of the vaccine rollout as restrictions are lifted.

Shops, hairdressers and personal beauty services were allowed to reopen in England on Monday as well as much of the hospitality sector to outdoor customers.

Credit: PA

The government and scientists have urged people to stick to the rules, with one warning there will "never been zero risk" of catching the virus.

England

There were 3,222 new cases of Covid in England on Monday and 13 more deaths.

Wales

There have been a further 82 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 210,105.

Scotland

There were 199 new cases of Covid in Scotland on Monday and no new deaths.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland also did not report any new deaths from Covid on Monday and recorded just 97 new cases.

