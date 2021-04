People in England celebrated easing of Covid lockdown restrictions on Monday as pubs, hairdressers, zoos, theme parks, gyms and non-essential retailers threw open their doors for the first time since January 6.

Queues formed outside high street stores, while others wrapped up warm to enjoy a post-midnight pint in newly reopened pub gardens.

From pints to penguins and Primark queues, here is what another step towards normality looked like across England.

A woman has her eyebrows threaded at Selfridges. Credit: PA

Gary Gearing and Lee Cooper enjoy their breakfast and a pint at the Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate, Kent Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The queue outside Primark in Cambridge stretched to around 100 people. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Legoland Windsor resort was among the outdoor attractions to reopen their doors on Monday. Credit: J Hordle/ INhouse images

A southern white rhino beside a ‘we are open’ sign at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire Credit: ZSL Whipsnade Zoo/PA

Friends Sue Bell and Pippa Ingram with their drinks after being the first customers back into the Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate, Kent Credit: left

Rebecca Richardson and Genevieve Florence, members of the Aquabatix synchronised swimming team were able to practice again in north London Credit: top

Early morning shoppers on Oxford Street in central London

A woman has her hair coloured at the reopening of Flint Hair in Norwich Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

People queue for the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham. Credit: PA

Lyla Stevens-Pierce, aged 7, sits on a giant teddy bear during the reopening of Hamleys toy store. Credit: PA

A woman has her hair washed at the reopening of Jakes Barbers, in Birmingham. Credit: PA

Secret Spa tan artist Magdelaine Gibson with a client shortly after midnight Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Scott's on Mount Street welcomes customers in Mayfair, London. Credit: PA

Personal trainer Bella Gordijenko instructs Arthik Francis in the gym at David Lloyd Cambridge Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA

