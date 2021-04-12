One man has been killed and a police officer injured in a shooting at a high school in the US state of Tennessee.

Police were called to Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon, local time, in the city of Knoxville.

The police department said "shots were fired" at the school.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A police officer was taken to hospital after being shot, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Officers said a man had been detained.

Bob Thomas, superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted earlier on Monday that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Mr Thomas said.

He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about "this tragic situation" and that additional information would be provided later.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee mentioned the shooting at a news conference but said he had little information.

“I just wanted to make reference to that and ask, for those who are watching, online or otherwise, to pray for that situation and for the families and the victims that might be affected by that in our state,” he said.