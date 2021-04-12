‘True trailblazer’ SDP founder and Lib Dem peer Shirley Williams dies aged 90

"True trailblazer" SNP founder Baroness Shirley Williams has died aged 90.

Baroness Williams was one of the disenchanted ex-Labour Cabinet ministers who became the Gang of Four founders of the breakaway and short-lived Social Democratic Party.

Throughout her political career, both in the Labour Party and subsequently the SDP and then the Liberal Democrats, Williams was a passionate pro-European.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “This is heartbreaking for me and for our whole Liberal Democrat family."

As a Labour minister, Lady Williams, served in the governments of Harold Wilson and James Callaghan in the 1970s rising to become education secretary.

Picture from 1985 of Shirley Williams speaking at the SDP conference

However in 1981, having become disillusioned with Labour’s drift to the left under Michael Foot, she was one of the original “Gang of Four” to leave the party to form the new centrist SDP.

Sir Ed said that her bravery continued to inspire Liberal Democrats to this day.

“Shirley has been an inspiration to millions, a Liberal lion and a true trailblazer. I feel privileged to have known her, listened to her and worked with her. Like so many others, I will miss her terribly,” he said.

“Political life will be poorer without her intellect, her wisdom and her generosity. Shirley had a limitless empathy only too rare in politics today; she connected with people, cared about their lives and saw politics as a crucial tool to change lives for the better.

“As a young Liberal, Shirley Williams had a profound impact on me, as she did on countless others across the political spectrum. Her vision and bravery, not least in founding the SDP, continues to inspire Liberal Democrats today.”

MP and former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron tweeted: “They say you should never meet your heroes – Shirley Williams was an exception.

“She was joyful, inspiring, gentle, decent, tough, brave and determined. She was unique with gracious humility and star quality all at the same time. A lovely friend and an inspiring mentor.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said Baroness Williams was a “trailblazer” for women.

“Without doubt, she was one of a kind, and a character we all shall miss," he said.

Former prime minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to Baroness Williams, saying that she had been an inspiration to many in Labour even after she left the party.