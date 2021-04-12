play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Bukky Bakray's Bafta acceptance speech

This was the amazing moment actress Bukky Bakray found out she had just scooped the EE Rising Star award at the Bafta film awards.

Surrounded by her friends and family as the winner was announced, they all let out screams of joy and the 19-year-old looked in a state of shock - not quite believing she had been named the winner.

Bakray grew up in east London and got her big break starring in 2019 coming-of-age drama Rocks, where she plays a teenage girl struggling to take care of herself and her younger brother after they are abandoned by their mother.

In her acceptance speech, Bakray thanked the "Rocks family for showing me what it is to live a life".

The award is the only one to be voted for by the public, and previous winners include James McAvoy, Noel Clarke, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

Bakray was one of five nominees alongside Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Sope Dirisu and Conrad Khan.