A forgotten war hero: The Black soldier who single-handedly blew up a German ship
ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner tells the story of Job Maseko, and why he was never honoured for his bravery
Job Maseko's bravery knew no bounds. A prisoner of war in 1942, he managed to single-handedly sink a German ship with a makeshift bomb in a milk tin.
His bravery during World War II was was not, however, celebrated.
A Black South African man, his commanders blocked him from receiving the Victoria Cross back in the 1940s.
Now there's a movement to right that wrong, and get him a posthumous VC.