Timeline of events in the Fishmongers' Hall terror attack

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan killed two talented young people and injured three more in around five minutes during a knife attack at Fishmongers’ Hall.

He was out on licence when he attended the event armed with two kitchen knives and wearing a fake suicide vest.

Khan was tackled by members of the public with a narwhal tusk, a decorative pike and a fire extinguisher before he was shot dead by police on London Bridge.

An inquest into the deaths of Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, has heard a detailed account of how events unfolded.

March 10 1991: Usman Khan is born in Stoke-on-Trent.

2010: Aged 19, Khan is convicted of terrorism offences and spends the next eight years in jail. In that time, he becomes involved with Learning Together organisation.

Usman Khan was a convicted terrorist Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

December 2018: Khan is released from jail on various licence conditions and lives in Stafford.

March 2019: Khan maintains contact with Learning Together and is involved with filming a video for the organisation.

June 2019: He attends a Learning Together event at one of his former prisons, HMP Whitemoor.

November 29 2019 at 7.30am: Khan travels by train from Stafford to Euston Station in London.

He is met at the station by a Learning Together staff member and he travels by Tube and foot to Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge.

On route to London, it is believed Khan straps a fake suicide belt around his waist and covers it with his jacket.

Usman Khan and Jack Merritt at a drinks reception before a prisoner rehabilitation event near London Bridge Credit: Met Police/PA

11am to noon: The delegates attend a brunch at Fishmongers’ Hall.

11.56am: Video footage shows Khan talking "animatedly" with Saskia Jones at a table, even though they had not known each other before.

Usman Khan and Saskia Jones sit at a table together at a prisoner rehabilitation event near London Bridge Credit: Met Police/PA

12noon: The main Learning Together sessions get under way with speeches in the Banqueting Hall followed by breakout sessions until 1.30pm.

1.37pm: Jack Merritt leaves the building briefly, returning at 1.40pm.

1.45pm: A further breakout session is due to begin but Khan goes down to the toilets on the ground floor next to the reception area.

Around 1.53pm: Mr Merritt goes to the gents toilets.

Between 1.56-1.57pm: Khan launches his attack in the men’s toilets at Fishmongers’ Hall with two knives strapped into his hands.

Usman Khan was armed with two knives, including one with an Islamic symbol for Alla crudely scratched on it Credit: Met Police/PA

As he prepares, he leaves a bag containing a third blade in a cubicle and drops a prayer book on the floor.

He encounters Mr Merritt in the toilets and stabs him multiple times, causing 12 injuries including a fatal wound to the chest.

Khan makes his way to the cloakroom area, where he gestured to a member of staff "as if to be quiet".

He stabs Ms Jones once in the neck. She staggers up a few steps before collapsing.

Khan goes on to stab Stephanie Szczotko in the arm at the bottom of the stairs before stabbing Isobel Rowbotham in the main reception.

Over the next few minutes, Khan is confronted by a number of people who take items from the walls to defend themselves, including an ornamental pike and narwhal tusks.

A decorative pike, which was used by members of the public as they tackled terrorist Usman Khan Credit: Met Police/PA

Khan returns to attack Ms Rowbotham again as she lies on the ground.

He also injures the Fishmongers’ Hall porter Lukasz Koczocik, who suffers a stab to the arm.

Khan forces a member of staff to open the doors by holding a knife to his chest.

He tries to chase a member of the public back inside the hall but is unsuccessful.

1.58pm: Police receive a call to attend the scene.

Around 2.01pm: Khan is pursued on to London Bridge by John Crilly, Steven Gallant and Darryn Frost.

During a confrontation on the bridge, Mr Crilly sprays a fire extinguisher at him and Mr Frost jabs at him with a narwhal tusk before they all tackled Khan to the ground with other members of the public.

2.02pm: Armed City of London Police officers arrive on the bridge and tell members of the public to stand back.

Khan is shot and Tasered by police, causing him to writhe on the ground.

Usman Khan on London Bridge surrounded by armed police and members of the public Credit: Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of @HLOBlog/PA

2.10pm: Khan is shot again due to the alleged “threat” from what police believed was an improvised explosive device strapped to his body.

2.12pm: Khan no longer shows any signs of life.

2.25pm: Ms Jones is pronounced dead from a single neck wound.

2.33pm: Mr Merritt is pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination later confirms he suffered multiple knife wounds, including some defensive injuries. The fatal wound is to the chest.

2.41: An explosives officer moves towards Khan with armed officers and concludes the IED is fake.

3.07pm: Khan’s is pronounced dead.