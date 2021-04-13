The Royal Family has shared a series of photographs celebrating the Duke of Edinburgh's commitment to the Commonwealth.

Prince Philip made 229 visits to 67 Commonwealth countries between 1949 and 2016, on solo visits without The Queen - with many more made as a couple.

The Royal Family shared an article detailing the duke's work with Commonwealth countries, as tributes continue to pour in for Prince Philip after his death last week at 99-years-old.

The Duke of Edinburgh made 229 visits to 67 Commonwealth countries on solo visits without The Queen.

Stories included how in May 1953 Prince Philip visited Commonwealth troops in camp who had come to London to take part in the Coronation procession.

He flew by helicopter and it was the first occasion when the garden of Buckingham Palace was used as a take-off and landing site.

The article also detailed how in 1956 he founded The Duke of Edinburgh's Commonwealth Study Conferences - a scheme still going today.

In 1974 The Duke of Edinburgh succeeded his uncle, Lord Mountbatten, as Grand President of the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League.

He held the position until 2015 when The Duke of York succeeded his father.

The charity helps ex-Service men and women who need financial and other support.

