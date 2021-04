play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Midlands Correspondent Ben Chapman

Trying to explain the intricacies of cricket to those unfamiliar with the game can leave them in a bit of a spin.

Hoping to attract more fans, bosses are throwing everything at a new shorter format, The Hundred, which starts this summer.

One idea to simplify it is to replace the term "wickets" with "outs."

But as Ben Chapman reports, for some purists it's just not cricket.