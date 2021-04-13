The number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending on Good Friday has fallen to the lowest level since last October, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A total of 400 deaths mentioned “novel coronavirus (Covid-19)” in the week ending April 2.

It is the lowest ever number of Covid deaths in a week in 2021, although the ONS suggests the number of deaths registered could have been affected by the Good Friday Bank Holiday when registration offices may have been closed.

The figure is also a decrease of 319 deaths from the previous week. In the week ending March 26, there were 719 Covid deaths.

The figures published by the ONS are higher than those issued by the government, as the numbers from the Department of Health only include deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, while the ONS figures include deaths where coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.

Of the 400 deaths involving coronavirus in the week ending April 2, 308 (77%) had Covid-19 as the underlying cause of death.

And the deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 4.9% of all deaths in England and Wales that week. This is a decrease from 7.2% in the previous week.

The number of Covid-related deaths fell in all English regions, with the largest decrease in the East Midlands - 53 fewer deaths.

Next phase of vaccine programme begins as over-45s offered jabs

In Wales, the number of Covid deaths more than halved from 32 in the week ending March 26, to 15 in the week ending April 2.

More than 60% of the UK's adult population - 32,190,576 people - have received at least one Covid vaccine dose. And everyone in the UK's top nine priority groups - which includes the most vulnerable people - have been offered the jab.

Following this news, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed a “hugely significant milestone” in the vaccination rollout.

The government will now begin phase two of the programme, which targets adults aged 40-49. The government has pledged that all UK adults will be offered their first dose by the end of July.

Coronavirus restrictions in England also eased further on Monday, with outdoor restaurants and pubs, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers among the businesses allowed to reopen.

Queues were seen outside high street shops and hordes of people were seen flocking to London's Soho to enjoy pints and meals outdoors.

