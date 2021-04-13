Prince Philip tributes and new Covid jab trial lead Tuesday's papers
The nation’s papers are led by the statements of William and Harry on Philip’s death, while several also splash on continued questions for David Cameron over his lobbying efforts.
The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express lead with William’s comments on his grandfather’s passing, as he says Philip would want his family to “get on with the job”.
