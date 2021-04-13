Prince Philip tributes and new Covid jab trial lead Tuesday's papers

The nation’s papers are led by the statements of William and Harry on Philip’s death, while several also splash on continued questions for David Cameron over his lobbying efforts.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express lead with William’s comments on his grandfather’s passing, as he says Philip would want his family to “get on with the job”.

The Daily Telegraph

Daily Express

The Sun

Metro

Daily Mirror

Daily Mail

The Times

The Guardian

Financial Times

i

The Independent

Daily Star