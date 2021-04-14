play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Senior Correspondent Paul Davies

Britain will reportedly withdraw nearly all its armed forces from Afghanistan later this year, following Joe Biden's announcement that US forces will leave by September 11.

Britain and NATO forces have been in Afghanistan since 9/11, with around 1,000 troops currently in the country as they prepare to hand over security to Afghan forces.

Following the planned US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Times reports that Britain's position in the region would become difficult to maintain due to a reliance on US infrastructure and bases.

America will the process of withdrawing some of its 2,500 troops in the coming months, with the last to leave on the day when the al-Qaeda attacks were launched against the US, killing nearly 3,000 people.

It is unclear when the last of the UK troops will withdraw from Afghanistan. Credit: PA

In a statement, the government said: “We are working closely with the US, NATO allies and partners to support a secure and stable Afghanistan.

"For there to be any chance of a lasting peace, the Taliban must engage meaningfully in a dialogue with the Afghan government."

A NATO spokesperson said allied forces have been working closely with Afghanistan "for many months" ahead of their withdrawal.

They added: "The Secretary General will discuss Afghanistan, as well as other issues, including Russia’s aggressive actions and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, with US Sec of State Antony Blinken and the Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Wednesday.

"He will then chair a joint virtual meeting of NATO foreign and defence ministers.”

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab is expected travel to Brussels on Wednesday afternoon to discuss withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as hostilities along the Ukraine border with NATO allies.