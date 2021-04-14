A further 38 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, the government said.

This latest increase brings the UK total to 127,161.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said there have been a further 2,491 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

The number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak is now 4,378,305.

England

34 of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the UK were in England, bringing the nation's death toll to 111,862.

Meanwhile, 2,054 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the total number of confirmed cases is 3,826,495.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, one further death has been reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll is now 2,130.

Cases in the nation increased by 97 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 118,573.

Wales

There have been a further 62 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 210,577.

Public Health Wales reported no further deaths. The total in the country since the start of the pandemic remains at 5,533.

Scotland

There were three new Covid deaths reported in Scotland, which has a death toll of 7,636.

The total number of cases in the nation rose by 278 on Monday to 222,660.