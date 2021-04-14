Homeowners rip up old carpet and find giant Monopoly board painted underneath

A couple were left shocked when they ripped up old carpet in their home and discovered a giant Monopoly board painted underneath.

The giant board features chance boxes, a jail, a community chest, railway stations and classic destinations from the US version of the board such as Connecticut Avenue and Vermont Avenue.

A Reddit user shared the photo and wrote: “While tearing up their carpet, my in-laws found a giant monopoly board.”

The post has had more than 1,900 comments.

The popular family game, which was invented in the early 1900s by Lizzie Magie, is thought to have been painted onto the floor by previous owners decades ago.

People playing Monopoly Credit: PA

One user suggested game boards painted or tiled onto basement floor were all the rage back in the 1950s.

They commented: "Showed this to my wife, and she reminded me that there’s a whole neighborhood [sic] near us, built in the mid-50s, that has game boards painted or tiled onto their basement floors.

"Seems to have been a selling point or something."

Another commented: "It was a style for playrooms back in the day."

Amazed Reddit users said the couple should keep the Monopoly floor and the original poster said they were trying to convince them.

The original poster said: "Trying to convince them to cover it in epoxy and do the rest of the flooring around it how they originally wanted."