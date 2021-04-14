Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour: Being back in front of an audience post-lockdown 'gives me the heebie-jeebies'
Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar
Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Dave Gilmour has been recording virtual gigs with his family during lockdown - they've dubbed it the Von Trapped series.
Now, he and his wife Polly Samson have recorded a song to accompany his wife's bestselling book.
The singer spoke to ITV News about his livestreamed gigs, the new single and the prospect of performing live again.