Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

Pink Floyd singer and songwriter Dave Gilmour has been recording virtual gigs with his family during lockdown - they've dubbed it the Von Trapped series.

Now, he and his wife Polly Samson have recorded a song to accompany his wife's bestselling book.

The singer spoke to ITV News about his livestreamed gigs, the new single and the prospect of performing live again.