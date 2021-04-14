play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship

The Royal Family has released previously unseen pictures of the Duke of Edinburgh, including a photograph of him and The Queen surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren.

On Wednesday, The Royal Family paid tribute to to the Prince Philip, who died on Friday, with images posted simultaneously from three separate Twitter accounts.

In one picture, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge three years ago, Prince Philip and The Queen can be seen sitting with their great-grandchildren.

In another, posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account, William and Kate are seen along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo with Philip and the Queen in 2015. The photo was also taken at Balmoral.

In a tweet from the account of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Philip and a young Charles are pictured on horseback playing polo.

Earlier in the day, Princess Eugenie, Philip's grandaughter, also honoured him with social media post.

She thanked Prince Phillip on Instagram for his "dedication and love", while pledging to look after “Granny”, the Queen, for him.

She shared an image of herself with the Duke and her sister, Princess Beatrice, at the Epsom Derby in 2012, alongside one of Philip patting her on the head as a child after a Christmas Day church service.

At the weekend, it was announced that the monarchy and their households would observe two weeks of royal mourning. However, members of the royal family will be “continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances,” a royal official said.

Following this announcement, the Queen held her first in-person royal engagement since the death of her husband. The event, which took place on Tuesday, marked the retirement of her household’s most senior official Earl Peel, who had served as Lord Chamberlain.

