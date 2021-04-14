Princess Anne makes first in-person appearance since Prince Philip's death

Princess Anne reminisced about sailing in her younger years as she made her first in-person appearance at an official event since her father’s death.

The Princess Royal met with members of the Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS) on the Isle of Wight on Wednesday – the prestigious club Prince Philip was once admiral of.

The princess, 70, said she could “understand” why Philip visited the Cowes-based club, adding that he “enjoyed coming down here”.

She spoke fondly of her “links” and “early memories of sailing” at club, and took time to speak to senior members and a group of aspiring young sailors.

Asked by club commodore Jamie Sheldon about the vessels she had sailed on, Anne said: “I started really with Bloodhound (a yacht). I then regressed to dinghy sailing for a bit.”

Anne – the only daughter of the Queen and the Duke – smiled as she spoke with some of the younger sailors and asked about their sailing experience.

Princess Anne is thanked for coming to a place her father enjoyed visiting

The Princess left the RYS on a boat called “Warrior”, before arriving at Royal Victoria Yacht Club in Fishbourne around 1.15pm.

Her visit to the club comes ahead of the Duke’s funeral this Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Philip, who died aged 99 on Friday, was Admiral of the Royal Yacht Squadron, patron of a number of clubs and president of the Royal Yachting Association.

The Princess Royal signs the visitors book at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club.

It was announced at the weekend the monarchy and their households would observe two weeks of royal mourning, with members of the royal family “continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances,” a royal official said.