Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches by UEFA after being found guilty of racist behaviour towards Rangers player Glen Kamara.

The Finn was incensed after Kudela whispered into his ear during a Europa League tie at Ibrox on March 18.

Kudela had been handed a provisional one-match ban over a lesser charge of insulting Kamara, and that ban is included within the overall 10-match sanction.

Kamara has also been banned for three matches after being found guilty of assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the game.

Kamara claimed Kudela called him a “f****** monkey”, something Kudela denied.

Kamara’s account was supported by Rangers team-mate Bongani Zungu and UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body (CEDB) has now found Kudela guilty of using racist language.

The body’s full written reasons will be published at a later stage, and both sanctions are open to appeal.

'As the victim, I feel it needs to be said': Kamara sat down with ITV News last week to talk about why he's speaking out

Speaking last week for the first time since the incident, the 25-year-old told ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith that he felt “ashamed” and “humiliated” after receiving the alleged abuse from a fellow professional.

“I think he was shouting to the ref, or saying if he could get someone booked or something, so I was like ‘shut up’.

Kamara added: “Then his teammate kind of laughed.

"I think it was number 17, and his teammate chuckled off and said 'one second my friend.

"After that, Kudela approached Kamara and is seen whispering something into the Rangers player's ear.

Kamara said: “He came over and said ‘you’re a monkey, you’re a f****** monkey and you know you are’.

“From there I reacted and said he’s racist, he’s racist.”

'If I could go back... I'd walk off the pitch'

As it stands, Kudela will miss the remainder of Slavia’s Europa League campaign – they play the second leg of their quarter-final tie against Arsenal on Thursday night – plus at least five matches at Euro 2020, including the Czech Republic’s group games against Scotland and England.

Kamara’s ban only covers UEFA club competitions, meaning he will be eligible to represent Finland at the Euros. Kamara’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said the 10-game ban for Kudela – which is the minimum sanction for a racist offence – “made a mockery” of UEFA’s claims to take racism seriously.

Slavia are due to hold a press conference on Wednesday evening to preview the Arsenal tie.