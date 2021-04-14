Cameron aide took Greensill job and Covid vaccine rollout lead today's papers

Coronavirus developments and revelations about a former head of Whitehall procurement are splashed across the front pages.

The Times leads with the story that Bill Crothers became an adviser to Greensill Capital while still working as a civil servant.

The Daily Mail‘s headline says a “Cameron Mandarin” has been “snared” by the scandal, calling Mr Crothers’s deal to work for both the Government and as a Greensill board adviser an “extraordinary arrangement”.

The Guardian covers the same story, quoting sources at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office saying they are “deeply concerned” at the revelation.

The Daily Mirror calls it the “worst Tory scandal” in the last 10 years, while Metro focuses on Labour’s response to the issue and the party’s criticism of Rishi Sunak as “running scared” over his part in the affair.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a report suggesting nearly a quarter of recorded Covid deaths are people who have the disease rather than deaths being caused by coronavirus.

The i reports on vaccines being offered to people under 40 in six weeks.

While The Sun writes about “thirsty Brits” making 14 million pub bookings.

The Financial Times leads with the halted rollout of the Johnson & Johnson jab in Europe.

The Daily Express writes the Queen is intending to spend more time at Windsor Castle following the death of her husband.

And the Daily Star leads with “good news” for bats, after the World Health Organisation called for an end to “cruel wet markets”.