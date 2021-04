Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon thinks TV show could return for another special

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon said he thinks there could be one more special episode of the hit BBC show.

The actor and comedian said writers James Corden and Ruth Jones left the comedy "hanging" in their 2019 Christmas special.

The festive special finished on a cliffhanger with Jones' character Nessa proposing to Smithy, played by Corden.

Speaking during his Brydon & podcast, Brydon, who plays Bryn West in the series, said: “Well, I think they might do one more special.

“Because they left it hanging, didn’t they, with the proposal?

Joanna Page (centre) and Ruth Jones (right) during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Credit: PA

“So it would seem strange if they didn’t.

“But they should crack on if they are going to do it.”

He made the comments while discussing the comedy with Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy’s sister Ruth “Rudi” Smith in the programme.

She said: “They created this masterpiece sort of one-off Christmas special.

“Now everyone’s asking for more, aren’t they?”

She added: “What a cast and everyone was so lovely; the crew, everyone, was brilliant on that job.”

Smith said Corden and Jones’ creation was “genius”, adding: “They wrote it so well and so to just be a small part of it was an honour.”

